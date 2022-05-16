11-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in stomach in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the stomach in the Bronx Monday night.Police say the incident happened just before 5 p.m. at 995 Westchester Avenue.They say an 11-year-old girl was shot in the abdomen after a dispute between two men where gunfire was involved.The victim is not believed to have been the intended target.She was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------