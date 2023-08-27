  • Watch Now
Police find woman dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Allerton

Sunday, August 27, 2023 12:36PM
Woman found dead in the Bronx with multiple gunshot wounds
Officials say they found a 45-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Bronx apartment.

Officers were responding to a wellness check on Arnow Avenue in Allerton.

Officials say they found a 45-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

The search for a suspect and motive continues.

