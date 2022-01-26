Driver found fatally shot after crash, dispute in Bronx

The victim crashed his grey Acura sedan, with Georgia license plates, into another vehicle on the Bronx River Parkway near 177th Street at about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Detectives believe he was shot by a person in the other vehicle, which then fled the scene.
The victim was shot in the left side of the torso and pronounced dead at St Barnabas Hospital.
