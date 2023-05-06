Police investigating Bronx fatal shooting that left one dead

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place outside a lounge in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a man who had been shot outside Evasion lounge at East 139th and Morris Avenue around 4:30 a.m. in the Mott Haven neighborhood.

Upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not said what led up to the deadly shooting and no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.