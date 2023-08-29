  • Full Story
Police arrest man in connection with murder of mother in Olinville

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 10:36AM
Police arrest man in murder of mother in the Bronx
Cindy Maxwell was found over the weekend in her Olinville apartment with several gunshot wounds, authorities said.

OLINVILLE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Bronx mother.

Officials say Lacon Brown is facing murder and manslaughter charges.

Her body was found Saturday night, but had been there for several days.

Officials say police were called to the 45-year-old's apartment at the Parkside Houses after neighbors complained of a foul smell.

There is no word on whether the suspect and victim knew ore another.

