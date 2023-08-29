Cindy Maxwell was found over the weekend in her Olinville apartment with several gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Police arrest man in connection with murder of mother in Olinville

OLINVILLE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Bronx mother.

Officials say Lacon Brown is facing murder and manslaughter charges.

Cindy Maxwell was found over the weekend in her Olinville apartment with several gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Her body was found Saturday night, but had been there for several days.

Officials say police were called to the 45-year-old's apartment at the Parkside Houses after neighbors complained of a foul smell.

There is no word on whether the suspect and victim knew ore another.

