14-year-old boy killed in ambush shooting in Bronx

Police say the suspects opened fire multiple times, striking the 14-year-old in the torso. Janice Yu reports.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot after he and a friend were chased down by gunmen in the Tremont section of the Bronx.

The two were ambushed by two shooters who jumped out from behind a car around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspects opened fire multiple times, striking the 14-year-old in the torso.

The teen was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released, pending notification of family.

The suspects fled the scene and remain at large.

At least five shell casings were recovered at the scene.

No arrests were immediately made.

