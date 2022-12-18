Man shot in killed in Pelham Gardens section of Bronx; suspect sought

PELHAM GARDENS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man in the Bronx.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Morgan Street in the Pelham Gardens neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find the 39-year-old victim with a bullet wound to the chest.

Emergency responders transported him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of family members.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the shooter.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

