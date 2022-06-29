Video shows gunman on scooter targeting pedestrian in Bronx

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD has released video of a brazen shooting on a Bronx street.

The video shows the suspect opening fire from a motorized scooter, aiming at a person on the sidewalk.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on Dekalb Avenue in Norwood.



No one was hurt, but investigators want to get the gunman off the street.

They are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

