Video shows gunman on scooter targeting pedestrian in Bronx

EMBED >More News Videos The husband of Rosa Chocho spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang after a brutal subway attack in Queens left his wife with a broken jaw.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD has released video of a brazen shooting on a Bronx street.The video shows the suspect opening fire from a motorized scooter, aiming at a person on the sidewalk.It happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on Dekalb Avenue in Norwood.No one was hurt, but investigators want to get the gunman off the street.They are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.