Husband says wife is 'scared' after brutal subway attack in Queens left her with broken jaw

Rosa Chocho, 39, can't eat solid foods, speak, or open her mouth. Her jaws are wired together and her lips are stitched after a horrible, unprovoked attack on the subway.
Two weeks ago, Chocho and her husband Luis Villa, were taking the 7 train in Long Island City heading back to Manhattan.
That's when they were suddenly struck by random, savage violence.
Authorities believe a man spat on the victims and yelled at them before punching the helpless mother in the face, smashing her jaws.
Speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang, Villa said when the train was coming close to a stop, that's when an attacker punched her in the jaw.
He says the man was sitting directly across from them and started talking to Villa.
Villa said the suspect spit at him, then he spoke to his wife and spit in her face.
Eyewitness News was told the victim is now with her sister. Chocho has to eat through a straw and is trying to recover.
Her physical injuries will heal, but what about the trauma?
Villa said his wife is very scared and that she doesn't want to ride the train. He said he's scared too and nervous.
Chocho arrived from Ecuador about two months ago, hoping to build a future with Villa in New York City.
She has not been able to work as a cleaner since the assault.
Villa said his wife is nervous and can't sleep.
The wires should come off in another month. Then Chocho will be able to talk again.
The victims are not sure what the attacker yelled at them in English, but they do know they want him stopped before he strikes again.
