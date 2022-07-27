BMW, 2 suspects sought after children shot in front of playground in the Bronx

Crystal Cranmore reports on the search for a BMW and two suspects.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD has released surveillance video as they search for whoever shot a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy in the Bronx.

Police say the suspects shot a 16-year-old boy in the jaw and a 12-year-old girl in the arm and back.

The drive-by shooting happened in front of a school playground near East 164th Street and Stebbins Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The shots came from a BMW. Investigators are looking for two people who were inside.

Eyewitnesses say it was supposed to be a fun summer night, but instead it turned chaotic in a matter of seconds.

"I heard the shots, I was going to go outside," said one. "And then my mom stopped me and she called 911 for him."

"Just the gunshots, my son running, it's like everybody was running outside," said another person. "It was hectic. It was ugly out here."

Medics rushed the wounded children to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The victims were two of seven people who were shot within an hour in the city Monday night.

If you recognize the suspects in the surveillance video, you are urged to contact detectives.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

MORE NEWS: New York City correction officers charged after attempted suicide at Rikers

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip