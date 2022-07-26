12-year-old among 7 shot in under an hour across New York City

THE BRONX (WABC) -- At least seven people were shot, including a 12-year-old girl, in under an hour across New York City Monday night.

According to police, none of the seven victims died from their injuries.

Police said the 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were walking Rev. James A. Polite Boulevard near East 163rd Street in the Bronx just before 11:30 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

Investigators said a dark-colored sedan drove past, yelled at the children and then opened fire.

The 16 year old was grazed in the chin while the 12 year old was shot in the left arm and grazed in the left side of her torso.

Both were taken to Harlem Hospital.

