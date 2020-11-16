Victims found in stairwell of subway station after triple shooting in Bronx

The shooting was reported on Grand Concourse and East 170th Street around 3 p.m.
Police say the argument broke out near or on the B/D platforms of the subway station.
One of the victims was shot in the stomach and the other two were shot in the legs.
All of the victims were found in the stairwell of the subway station. Police said they were 16, 22, and 23 years old.
The FDNY said it transported two patients to St. Barnabas Hospital and one to Lincoln Hospital. Their conditions are not yet known, but they are all expected to survive.
Few other details were released.
