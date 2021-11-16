Shootout on Bronx sidewalk caught on camera; search for gunmen continues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11145090" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man accused of threatening security guard and stealing items with box cutter at Target in Kips Bay.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the men who opened fire on each other on a sidewalk in the Bronx.Surveillance video shows two of the men pull out guns and start shooting.It happened Monday at 9:58 a.m. on Saint Anne's Avenue in Mott Haven.Both men fired several rounds before running off towards Cypress Avenue.There were no injuries or damage to property reported as a result of the shooting.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------