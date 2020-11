Bronx street renamed for heroic teen who tried saving child's life in fire

EMBED >More News Videos Stacey Sager reports on the young hero who died trying to save a little girl from a burning building in the Bronx.

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A street in the Bronx was renamed on Friday for a heroic teenager who was killed while trying to save the life of a child The corner of Crotona Avenue and Grote Street in the Belmont section is now named for Lucas Silverio Mendoza.Mendoza was only 19 when he ran into a burning building to rescue his three-year-old neighbor, Yasleen McDonald. He had already rescued his grandmother from the burning building.Sadly, both Mendoza and McDonald later died."He was a wonderful human being," said his second cousin Jesse Alvarez, "A heart of gold. His heart was the size, it couldn't fit in his body.Friday would have been Silverio's 21st birthday.----------