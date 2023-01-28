3 men in stable condition after being stabbed in Bronxdale

BRONXDALE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Three men were stabbed as a result of a dispute in the Bronx on Saturday.

Officials said the incident happened at Allerton Avenue and Olinville Avenue at around 6:11 a.m.

One victim was stabbed in the leg, one was stabbed in the chest, and the third was stabbed in the arm, police said.

All of the men were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

