14 injured as driver causes chaos in Bronx in attempt to flee NYPD

FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver of a bright green Mercedes-Benz after a wild incident unfolded in the Bronx on Wednesday night.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on East Fordham Road and Marion Avenue.

Officers of the 46th Precinct said they attempted to stop the driver because he was smoking marijuana and his windows were too dark.

When they attempted to pull him over, he tried to flee from the scene, police said.



Video from onlookers showed the driver strike several cars before driving on the sidewalk.

In his attempt to get away, the driver struck seven vehicles and injured 14 people.

All of the victims suffered minor injuries.

The car was found abandoned along Hughes Avenue after the incident.

Video posted to social media of the incident is being used by police as part of their investigation.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

