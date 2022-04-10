Police looking for 2 men who stole $30K watch from woman at gunpoint in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11728374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An arrest was made after a Northwell Health employee was found dead in a parking garage on Long Island.

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for two thieves who stole an expensive watch from a woman at gunpoint.Security camera video showed the robbery on March 27 in Mott Haven.Police say the two bandits got out of a blue Nissan Sedan and ran up to the 30-year-old victim with guns drawn as she waked into her home with friends.The suspects removed her Audemars Piguet watch, valued around $30,000, from her wrist, then got back into the car and fled.