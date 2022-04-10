Police looking for 2 men who stole $30K watch from woman at gunpoint in the Bronx

Security camera video showed the robbery on March 27 in Mott Haven.
Police say the two bandits got out of a blue Nissan Sedan and ran up to the 30-year-old victim with guns drawn as she waked into her home with friends.
The suspects removed her Audemars Piguet watch, valued around $30,000, from her wrist, then got back into the car and fled.
