Police looking for 2 men who stole $30K watch from woman at gunpoint in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for two thieves who stole an expensive watch from a woman at gunpoint.

Security camera video showed the robbery on March 27 in Mott Haven.

Police say the two bandits got out of a blue Nissan Sedan and ran up to the 30-year-old victim with guns drawn as she waked into her home with friends.



The suspects removed her Audemars Piguet watch, valued around $30,000, from her wrist, then got back into the car and fled.

ALSO READ | Arrest made after Northwell Health employee shot, killed in parking garage
EMBED More News Videos

An arrest was made after a Northwell Health employee was found dead in a parking garage on Long Island.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mott havennew york citybronxtheftcrime
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heartbroken mother speaks out after teen killed in Bronx shooting
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Former boyfriend of hospital employee arraigned on murder charges
15-year-old arrested in stabbing death of teen near parade
Trump endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate primary race
Gas tax cut, housing help: What the new budget means for New Yorkers
AccuWeather: Breezy blend
Show More
SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic launch to ISS with private crew
NJ man stole car, struck 2 pedestrians and stabbed a man
'Dream Prom' boutique held on Long Island
2 men hospitalized, 1 critical after being shot in building lobby
Landlord says tenant owes $101K, using COVID laws to avoid eviction
More TOP STORIES News