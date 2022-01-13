2 men wanted for stabbing woman, beating her on Bronx sidewalk

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11460468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A week after an Uber driver was violently robbed and knocked unconscious near an ATM, he and his wife received some great news from a generous viewer. Stacey Sager has the story.

JEROME PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who attacked and stabbed a woman in the Bronx.Surveillance video shows one of the attackers stabbing the woman several times while she was on the ground.The second man punched and kicked the 28-year-old woman.It happened Sunday on East 198th Street in Jerome Park at 5:33 a.m.Police say the woman was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital where she was listed in stable condition and expected to recover.The first man is described as having a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt, dark-colored pants, and white Adidas sneakers.The second man is also described as having a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored plaid shirt, dark-colored pants, and light-colored shoes.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------