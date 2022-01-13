2 men wanted for stabbing woman, beating her on Bronx sidewalk

By Eyewitness News
2 men wanted in stabbing of woman in Bronx

JEROME PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who attacked and stabbed a woman in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows one of the attackers stabbing the woman several times while she was on the ground.


The second man punched and kicked the 28-year-old woman.

It happened Sunday on East 198th Street in Jerome Park at 5:33 a.m.

Police say the woman was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital where she was listed in stable condition and expected to recover.



The first man is described as having a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt, dark-colored pants, and white Adidas sneakers.


The second man is also described as having a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored plaid shirt, dark-colored pants, and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

