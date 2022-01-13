2 men wanted for stabbing woman, beating her on Bronx sidewalk

Surveillance video shows one of the attackers stabbing the woman several times while she was on the ground.
The second man punched and kicked the 28-year-old woman.
It happened Sunday on East 198th Street in Jerome Park at 5:33 a.m.
Police say the woman was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital where she was listed in stable condition and expected to recover.
The first man is described as having a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt, dark-colored pants, and white Adidas sneakers.
The second man is also described as having a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored plaid shirt, dark-colored pants, and light-colored shoes.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
