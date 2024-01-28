14-year-old killed after speeding driver collides with another vehicle in Brooklyn; driver arrested

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was killed in Brooklyn following a terrifying chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles.

Officials responded to a 911 call at around 6 p.m. on Saturday involving a vehicle collision at the intersection of E. 81st Street and Glenwood Road, where they found the victim with trauma to the body.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined that the driver of a 2018 Mercedes Benz was travelling westbound on Glenwood Road at an unsafe speed and approached the intersection when another vehicle, a 2017 GMC Canyon, was heading south on E. 81st Street.

Officials say the two vehicles collided at the intersection, causing one of the cars to rotate clockwise, striking the 14-year-old pedestrian.

The victim was knocked into a third vehicle that was parked and thrown to the roadway with severe head and body trauma.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The operator of the Mercedes Benz was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle.

