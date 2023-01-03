Tenants frustrated after gushing water floods into Brooklyn apartments

Tenants in Brooklyn are frustrated a week after flooding waters cascaded down into several apartments, ruining their homes and their possessions. Josh Einiger has the story.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Tenants in Brooklyn are frustrated a week after flooding waters cascaded down into several apartments, ruining their homes and their possessions.

The gushing water came out of nowhere at a new building on Snyder Avenue in East Flatbush.

Resident Sabrina Clery said she heard the rush of water around 2:44 p.m. on the Monday after Christmas.

Soon after, onslaught of water burst into Clery's $3,500 a month apartment, where it sounded like someone turned on a faucet of water which rushed in for three unending hours.

"Water came all the way up here, splashed down here, I had about, I would say, eight buckets and I was emptying them," Clery said.

In the fire stairs, a waterfall cascaded down all four floors, eventually infiltrating all 10 apartments.

The building is one of the countless new developments throughout Brooklyn.

New construction was no match for the bone-chilling cold on Christmas weekend.

The problem seems to have started with the sprinkler system on the building's roof which was busted during last week's awful cold spell.

The problem is a week later, tenants said nothing seemed to have been fixed, not even the sprinkler system which still doesn't work.

A fire code violation at the front door has led management to post a guard 24/7 to alert tenants in case of fire.

People say they've been forced to live in waterlogged homes with no help from management.

"They're just possessions and I'm glad nobody was hurt, but they're my possessions and I worked really hard for them. So to see them destroyed and to not have any real response from our building management, it hurts," Diltz said.

Residents say the landlord, a company called Velocity management, has been treading water on remediation work.

Workers started ripping out sopping drywall, but then stopped.

The management company told Eyewitness News the timing of the holiday weekend has complicated the logistics.

"It's a nice building and you think the quality is good and you think you're safe. And then something like this happens and it feels like a house of cards," Clery said.

