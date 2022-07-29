Unprovoked screwdriver attack caught on camera in Brooklyn

Police say the brazen attack was unprovoked.

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a brazen, unprovoked attack caught on camera in Brooklyn.

It happened Wednesday afternoon as the victim was restocking fruit at a store on Lafayette Avenue in Fort Greene.

Police say the suspect stabbed the 33-year-old man in the shoulder with a screwdriver before taking off.

The victim received a puncture wound.

Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect before he possibly strikes again.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

MORE NEWS | NYPD officers responding to robbery involved in shootout in Chelsea

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.