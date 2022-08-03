Boom truck flips on side after construction site collapse in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Inspectors with the NYC Department of Buildings are in Brooklyn after a boom truck flipped on its side.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene on 36th Street just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say a collapse at a construction site at 840 Fifth Avenue caused the truck to overturn, hitting the side of the ACTS Christian Church.

Firefighters evacuated three people from the premise, but no injuries were reported.

Inspectors will determine if the church sustained any structural damage.

