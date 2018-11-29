A fire gutted a church in Brooklyn early Thursday morning.Flames could be seen shooting from the steeple in Sheepshead Bay.The parishioners at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on East 23rd Street can't seem to catch a break.They were still trying to rebuild from a fire 11 years ago, and now they will have to deal with it again.The sanctuary was destroyed and there is barely a shell of a building left.Flames spread through the church sometime before 12:30 a.m. and firefighters worked to get the flames under control.No one was injured and it's not clear if anyone was inside at the time.It will now be up to fire investigators to determine what happened.The church was in the midst of a construction project. They had even hoped to restore some of their community programs once they were finished rebuilding, but now they will have an even larger project to undertake.----------