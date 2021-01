EMBED >More News Videos A demonstration was held outside the Arlo Hotel in SoHo, where a woman wrongly accused a 14-year-old of stealing her iPhone.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Fire burned through a church in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.The blaze broke out inside the Tabernacle of God in Christ Jesus Church on Bedford Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.One injury was reported. It is believed to be minor.The cause of the fire is under investigation.