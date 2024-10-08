Man shot in front of Domino's pizza in Canarsie, Brooklyn

Lindsay Tuchman reports from the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn.

Lindsay Tuchman reports from the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn.

Lindsay Tuchman reports from the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn.

Lindsay Tuchman reports from the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot in the shoulder in gunfire that shot up a Domino's pizzeria in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.

The 20-year-old victim was shot in gunfire outside the strip mall on Rockaway Parkway at around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

He was struck in the left shoulder and taken to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

"Two guys came and he's calling me and saying I want pizza and I say sir you can wait one minute, and within one minute somebody's shooting, he goes out the door outside Domino's and he go towards the bathrooms," said Major Singh, Domino's worker.

The suspect, a man wearing dark clothing, fled in a dark colored sedan last seen northbound on Rockaway Parkway.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and so far there are no arrests.

Lucy Yang as more on the gruesome murder in Hempstead, Long Island.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.