1 person killed after fire breaks out at Crown Heights apartment complex

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters are trying to determine the cause of a deadly fire in Brooklyn Thursday night.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a four-story apartment located at 922 Prospect Place in Crown Heights around 8:20 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALSO READ | Teens ransack Queens restaurant, causing estimated $20k in damage

The fire was placed under control roughly an hour later around 9:15 p.m.

No other details have been revealed about the victim so far.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.