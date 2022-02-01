Man, dog shocked by metal grate during walk in Brooklyn

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. when the owner and his dog walked over a metal grate at 1 Bellslip near Commercial Street in Greenpoint.
According to Con Edison, an investigation found that a customer had removed a privately owned street lamp and installed a steel plate.
ALSO READ | Long Island police officer reunites with mom, baby he helped deliver
They say the voltage did not come from Con Edison equipment.
EMS says the dog owner refused medical treatment. The condition of the dog is unknown at this time.
Both Con Edison and the FDNY are on the scene.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip