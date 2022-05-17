Man dead after flames ravage home in Brighton Beach

Officials say flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Brighton 5 Street.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was found in the building's basement.
He was unconscious and unresponsive. He died at the hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
