Heavy downpour, flooding leaves cars submerged in Brooklyn

Cars were left stranded in floodwaters near the Smith-9th Streets subway station in Brooklyn Friday.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- As heavy rainfall and flooding continue to pound through New York City, prompting Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a State of Emergency, many affected areas like Brooklyn is facing a brunt of the downpour.

Local roads were quickly inundated as the rising rainfall left several cars submerged.

Several vehicles were left stranded and towed across parts of Gowanus, Coney Island, Flatbush, Windsor Terrace, and Williamsburg among others.

The same was also the case for major roadways, such as the Belt Parkway, Prospect Park Expressway and Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, where cars were stuck in near river-like conditions.

As a result, many of these roadways have been closed, including the Belt Parkway, which is closed on both directions at Exit 6 - Cropsey Ave., Prospect Expressway closed at Caton Ave., Grand Central Parkway westbound at 86 Street, Henry Hudson Parkway northbound at 95th Street, and all lanes at I-87 southbound at Van Cortland.

Cellphone footage taken on an MTA bus traveling through Bensonhurst captured floodwaters enter inside the vehicle as passengers lifted their feet off the floor.

Residents are asked to stay off the roads as the rainfall continues.

During a press conference, Mayor Adams advised this is a time of "heightened alertness."

"This is a dangerous weather condition and it is not over," he said. "We can possibly see eight inches of rain before the day is over."

