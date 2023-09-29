Heavy rainfall is expected with the potential for some flash flooding into Friday night for parts of the Tri-State area. Lee Goldberg has the forecast.

Travel advisory issued for NYC ahead of storm that could bring heavy rain, flash flooding

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A travel advisory has been issued for New York City starting Friday, as the Tri-State prepares to get hit by a storm that could bring heavy rainfall and widespread flash flooding.

The travel advisory will be in effect from Friday until Saturday morning,

The National Weather Service has forecasted heavy rain of 2 to 4 inches, with possible higher amounts exceeding 5 inches in some areas.

New Yorkers are being advised to limit travel and stay inside during periods of hazardous weather.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

