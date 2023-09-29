Heavy rain, flash flooding brings major disruptions to subway service, railroads, air travel

Josh Einiger is live at Grand Central where all three Metro-North Railroad lines are now running with partially-suspended service.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A deluge of rain flooded streets, highways and subway stations in and around New York City, leading to a domino effect of limited service and delays for riders and commuters relying on any means of transportation to get around Friday.

Subway service remains extremely limited, with only the A, C, E, D, F, M and S lines running with delays.

The 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, F, L, N, Q, and R lines remain partially suspended, and there are full suspensions on the B, G, and W lines, in addition to Franklin Avenue and Rockaway shuttle service.

Metro North service

Metro-North service was severely disrupted due to heavy rain and flooding in the South Bronx, leading to suspensions on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines. All lines are now running limited service from Grand Central Terminal.

The Harlem Line has resumed with limited service between Grand Central Terminal and Fleetwood. Service remains suspended between Wassaic and Fleetwood because of severe flooding New Haven Line service has resumed after crews cleared flood water from the tracks in the Bronx. Possible residual delays are expected due to the storm. Limited Hudson Line service was previously restored.

LIRR service

All lines are running on the Long Island Rail Road. There's a partial suspension on the Far Rockaway branch between Valley Stream and Far Rockaway. There's a partial suspension on the Long Beach branch between Lynbrook and Long Beach.

NJ Transit service

North Jersey Coast Line rail service has resumed between Long Branch and Middletown stations following earlier high-water conditions near Little Silver and is subject to up to 60-minute delays in both directions.

