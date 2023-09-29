Heavy rain floods LaGuardia Airport terminal

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Travelers trying to fly in and out of New York's LaGuardia Airport found themselves in ankle-deep water inside Terminal A on Friday.

Flooding also forced the closure of Terminal A due to flooding. Passengers arriving there were bused to Terminal C.

Spirit and Frontier Airlines fly out of that terminal.

Flights into LaGuardia were also briefly halted Friday morning and then delayed, because of water in the airport's refueling area.

Flights are still arriving and departing at area airports, although intermittent ground stops are likely as heavy rain continues, officials said.

The FAA makes the decision to implement temporary ground stops as needed.

Departures from John F Kennedy International are delayed an average 15 minutes and increasing. Minimal flight cancellations and delays were reported at Newark.

Air travelers should check the status of their flight prior to arriving at the airport, and should sign up for PANYNJ alerts and check the airports' websites for up to the minute update as conditions are consistently changing.

Newark Liberty International Airport

JFK Airport

LaGuardia Airport

FLOODING VIDEO FROM AROUND THE AREA

Heavy rain floods streets in South Brooklyn

Video shows floodwater up to windows of cars in Park Slope

Cars, pedestrians make their way through knee high floodwater in Bath Beach

Water floods backyard of home in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

