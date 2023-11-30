Police released surveillance images of three men wanted in hate crime attacks against Jewish people in Brooklyn.

Police search for 3 in string of possible hate crimes against Jewish people in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for three people accused in at least three suspected hate crimes targeting Jewish victims in Brooklyn.

The attacks happened last Saturday afternoon less than an hour apart in Midwood.

Police say in each case, the suspects punched or kicked their victims.

The first incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. while the 40-year-old victim was walking home from a synagogue near East 15th Street and Avenue L. Police say he was approached by the suspects who punched him multiple times before leaving on a scooter.

Next, just before 4 p.m., the group approached a 15-year-old boy walking near East 17th Street and Avenue J. Authorities say the group punched and kicked the victim.

Only five minutes after that attack, a 27-year-old man was walking on East 18th Street and Avenue L when he was kicked by the same group.

All of the victims suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Anthony Johnson has more on the investigation.

