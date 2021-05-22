52-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Bedford-Stuyvesant

EMBED <>More Videos

52-year-old man killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn.

A 52-year-old man was struck and killed just before 10:30 Friday night on Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the victim identified as Wayne Reed, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, with trauma to his head, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS transported the male to Interfaith Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation determined that the male pedestrian was attempting to cross Bedford Avenue heading westbound at the intersection of Quincy Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on Bedford Avenue

There are reports that the incident might've stemmed from cars drag racing in the area.

Police have not released information on the make and model of the car or the driver they're looking for.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

TOP NEWS | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynbedford stuyvesantnew york cityhit and runnypdpedestrian killedman killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News