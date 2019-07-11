BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- A motorist in Brooklyn couldn't fool police with a backseat dummy while using the HOV lane.
The NYPD's Highway Unit posted the picture Thursday.
The driver put some effort into it, as the dummy was fully clothed and even wearing a seat belt.
In the end, police have seen it all and were not fooled.
The driver was issued a summons.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Brooklyn HOV lane driver ticketed with dummy in the back seat
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More