Brooklyn HOV lane driver ticketed with dummy in the back seat

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- A motorist in Brooklyn couldn't fool police with a backseat dummy while using the HOV lane.

The NYPD's Highway Unit posted the picture Thursday.

The driver put some effort into it, as the dummy was fully clothed and even wearing a seat belt.

In the end, police have seen it all and were not fooled.

The driver was issued a summons.

