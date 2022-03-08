Human leg found in trash in Brooklyn week after woman's torso discovered

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Another gruesome discovery was made in Brooklyn Monday night after a human leg was found in some trash.

A man was walking when he spotted the leg inside a discarded tire on Jamaica Avenue in the Cypress Hills section just before 3:30 p.m.

It's not far from a similar discovery last week, when a woman's torso was found in a shopping cart at Atlantic Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York.
The Medical Examiner's Office is looking to identify who the leg belongs to.

At this point, police aren't officially connecting the two body part discoveries, but they are looking to solve both mysteries.


