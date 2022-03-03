Man starts pushing shopping cart in Brooklyn only to find woman's torso inside

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman's torso found in shopping cart in East New York

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman's torso was discovered in a shopping cart in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

A man stumbled on the shopping cart at Atlantic Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York at around 1:45 a.m.

He started pushing the cart before deciding to look into a bag inside.

He found the torso of an adult woman, believed to be possibly white or Hispanic, inside the bag.



Police are holding the scene and will search the area to see if they locate any more body parts.

No arrests have been made.

WATCH | UFT President digs deeper into NYC schools plan
EMBED More News Videos

UFT President Michel Mulgrew joins 'The Countdown' to discuss the plan for the nation's largest school system.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york cityeast new yorkhuman remains foundbody part found
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'It defies common sense': MTA head decries feces suspect's release
Driver allegedly fleeing police crashes into 2 Staten Island homes
Florida gov scolds group of students for wearing masks
Man slashed during argument inside Greenwich Village subway station
Russian forces enter city that has Europe's largest nuclear plant
How you can help Ukraine
2 roommates living nightmare watching their countries at war
Show More
Baby among several rescued from NYC fire; 11 hurt
AccuWeather: Brisk and bright
Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight at NY airport, police say
Man arrested, charged after 7 Asian women attacked in NYC
Space junk on 5,800-mph collision course with moon
More TOP STORIES News