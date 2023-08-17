NYPD searching for missing 9-year-old boy last seen near water by Brooklyn IKEA

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A search is underway for a 9-year-old boy who went missing from inside an IKEA store in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Police say the child went missing at 8:58 p.m., just two minutes before IKEA closed for the day.

The young boy was inside the store with his family and was last seen walking towards the water by the store.

Police sources told Eyewitness News that the child is non-verbal and that a shoe was recovered at the scene.

NYPD Aviation landed in the IKEA parking lot to drop off divers, who are now searching the water.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.