Man arrested after fatal shooting of 69-year-old retired teacher on Thanksgiving night

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is in custody following the Thanksgiving night murder of a 69-year-old woman fatally shot outside her Brooklyn apartment building.

Angelina Renita Parker, 69, was found shot in the neck outside the NYCHA run Brevoort Houses on Bainbridge Street just before 11 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.

Tom Negovan has the latest developments.

Police arrested Danny Daniel, 61, in connection to the incident.

Daniel was apprehended in Greenville, South Carolina by members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force after he was quickly identified as a suspect.

Charges against him are pending, as detectives continue to investigate the motive.

