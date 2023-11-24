A 69-year-old woman was fatally shot outside of NYCHA complex Thursday evening.

3 homicides reported in New York City on Thanksgiving night

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Three homicides were reported across New York City on Thanksgiving night in Brooklyn and Harlem.

A 69-year-old woman was fatally shot outside her apartment building in the Bedford Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

Angelina Renita Parker was found shot in the neck outside the city run Brevoort Houses on Bainbridge Street just before 11 p.m. on Thursday.

She was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.

A large number of officers searched the apartment building where the victim lived, following a blood trail inside, but no suspect was found.

Detectives did not immediately reveal a motive for the murder.

In another deadly shooting about an hour later, a 48-year-old man was shot and killed during a dispute outside a deli in Harlem just before midnight.

The shooting happened in front of 667 Macombs Pl. and the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

And in another homicide the same night, an unidentified victim was found with a stab wound to the torso just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont and Alabama avenues in Brooklyn.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

