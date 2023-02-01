Brooklyn Nets' radio announcer Chris Carrino honored by NBA

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Brooklyn Nets' radio announcer Chris Carrino is being honored by the NBA for both his decades of work and the obstacles he has overcome.

After more than 20 years as the radio play-by-play voice of the Nets, Carrino has been recognized by the NBA with "The Values of the Game Award," not only for his dedication and hard work, but also for the daily obstacles he faces, that most do not see.

"It's an incredible honor, I was completely shocked by it and surprised by it, but really what it is to me is a recognition that you're seen," Carrino said.

He works and lives with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD), which Carrino was diagnosed with when he was in his 20's.

"It's a punch to the gut," he said. "It's scary in that moment because you don't know where it's going to lead."

Carrino said it primarily affects the shoulders and humoral muscles, as well as the facial muscles and his lower limbs, including his quads.

"Things just like getting dressed takes me a lot longer, I might need some help," Carrino said. "I literally can't get out of a chair by myself so think about that and the help you're going to need."

For a while, he kept his diagnosis private, for fear of public perception.

"The thing about living with a disability is it can often be very isolating and it can be lonely and how is that going to be affected by the fact that I'm in a wheelchair," Carrino said. "Now I'm so much more relaxed because I'm not worried about how people perceive me anymore."

Through his personal journey, career, and the Chris Carrino Foundation, Carrino hopes to help others and make a difference.

"Whatever you have to do to be a part of the world to live your passions and to be the kind of person people want to be around, you have to do whatever you have to do to get there," Carrino said.

