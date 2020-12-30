NYPD on the scene of police-involved shooting in Brooklyn; 2 hospitalized

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is on the scene of a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday just after 6 p.m. on Dumont Ave. and Strauss St. in Brownsville.

Two people were taken to Kings County Hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Police do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

People are urged to avoid the area due to a large police presence.

This is the second police-involved shooting in Brooklyn in the past 24 hours. On Monday, one person was hospitalized after a shooting in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

