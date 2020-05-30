Brooklyn protests: Video shows NYPD officer shoving woman to ground

Update: Got her permission with a fuck yeah. The cop pushed her so hard at Barclays & she flung back. She is tiny. Now she’s in the ER after a serious seizure. I’m waiting for updates but have to wait outside because of COVID-19. Please keep my protest sister in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/MqV0QJ0D8h— Whitney Hu 胡安行 (@whitney_hu) May 30, 2020
The video shows the young woman and the officer on the street near the Barclays Center, when he forcefully pushes her and she falls back several feet and lands hard on her back.
The video goes on to show the woman sit up and hold the back of her head as several people surround her.
Another video, apparently taken by the woman, appears to show the moment the officer shoved her.
This is the officer. He threw my phone before throwing me. As you can see I was already backing up. All I asked was why. pic.twitter.com/8mct5GrztV— Dounya Zayer (@zayer_dounya) May 30, 2020
In the video, the officer tells her to "get out of the street," she asks him why and that's when he moves toward her.
Mayor de Blasio said consequences for the officer's actions will be "visible and swift."
"That does not reflect our values, that is unacceptable," the mayor said. The NYPD has to do better. We cannot see a video like that. There is no reason for a video like that and it corrodes trust."
According to Twitter user @whitney_hu who posted one of the videos, the woman was treated at the emergency room, but has since been discharged.
The incident is one of a number violent interactions between police and protesters who were demonstrating following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota.
Two sisters from the Catskills were arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD van occupied by four officers.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday there would be an independent review of the protests and the police response.
Later in the morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he asked state Attorney General Letitia James to review all of the actions of police and protesters as well.