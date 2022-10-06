Police search for suspects in string of burglaries in Brooklyn, Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for the group wanted in a string of burglaries across Brooklyn and Queens.

Video shows them breaking into a business in East New York.

One of them grabs a dog which was later reunited with its owner.

Police say they stole an ATM and a cash register.

The same group is believed to be behind at least four other similar burglaries that happened between September 1 and September 15.

In all, police say they've gotten away with more than $43,000 in cash, and tens of thousands more in stolen items.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

