DEA seized 36M lethal doses of fentanyl in 15-week period, most recent NY seizure found in LEGO box

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The DEA announced an increase of colored fentanyl coming to New York and unveiled a disturbing new trafficking tactic being used.

Officers seized a significant amount of "rainbow fentanyl" they found being trafficked in a LEGO box.

The DEA recently launched a 15-week enforcement and education campaign titled "One Pill Can Kill."

Through the program, the DEA seized 36 million lethal doses of fentanyl national, including 500,000 in New York State.

