Search on for suspects in home break-in, rape in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects wanted for breaking into a home in Brooklyn and raping a woman inside.

The break-in happened Saturday around 6 p.m. in the area of 59th Street and Ninth Avenue.

Authorities say the suspects forced their way into the home and a 49-year-old woman inside was raped by one of the suspects.

They ran away after the incident. It is not yet clear if anything was taken from the home.

The suspects are described as males in their 30s, about 5'9" to 6 feet tall, with a medium complexion, slim build, black hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

