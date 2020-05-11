Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in Prospect Lefferts Gardens

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An up and coming rapper from Brooklyn was shot and killed Sunday night.
Rapper Nick Blixky was fatally shot in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section at around 9:30 p.m.
Blixky, whose real name is Nickalus Thompson, was shot in the torso and buttocks on Winthrop Street.
The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.
No arrests were made and the motive is unknown.
He was set to release his first mixtape, "Different Timin," on June 6.
