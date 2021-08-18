5 men shot while playing dice in Brownsville, Brooklyn

The victims, all in their 20s, were struck when a gunman arrived in a dark colored sedan on Mother Gaston Boulevard at around 10:10 p.m., got out and opened fire.
They sustained the following injuries:
-- 26 year old man shot in the buttocks
-- 21 year old man shot in the left ankle
-- 22 year old man shot in upper back and right foot
-- 28 year old man shot in lower back
-- and a fifth man was grazed to the buttocks
Three victims were taken to Brookdale University Hospital, a fourth to Kings County Hospital, and the man who was grazed declined medical attention at the scene.
All are in stable condition.
One of the victims was found in the bodega, the others were located by police nearby.
The suspect fled south on Mother Gaston Boulevard. No arrests were immediately made.
