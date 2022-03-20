Man shot in the head inside Brooklyn deli

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot in the head inside Brooklyn deli

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 28-year-old man was shot in the head inside a Brooklyn deli and was taken to the hospital.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue.

There is no word on arrests or suspects in this incident.

This is about a half-mile from another shooting, about an hour earlier. A man was shot at the C train stop at Pitkin and Shephard Avenues in East New York. Police say the shooter and the victim knew each other.

The man's condition is unknown, but police say he is expected to survive.



Police have not said if the incidents are related.

ALSO READ | New photos show suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's shove death
EMBED More News Videos

Police have released new photos of the woman wanted for allegedly shoving a beloved grandmother who later died from her injuries.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorknew york citybrooklyncrimeshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC Half Marathon pro runners cross the finish line
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
Happy first day of spring!
Saint Peter's beats Murray State 70-60, heads to Sweet 16
BA-2 subvariant of Omicron COVID-19 strand makes up 1/3 of new cases
Police searching for man who attempted to murder, rape woman in Harlem
Car runs into Carnival revelers in Belgium, killing 6
Show More
Mayor Adams signs executive boosting fire safety enforcement, outreach
Woman found dead with throat slashed inside NYCHA complex
Shooting at car show kills at least 1, wounds 24, including 6 kids
School bombed in Ukraine city; Russian says hypersonic missiles fired
North Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch
More TOP STORIES News