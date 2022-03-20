Man shot in the head inside Brooklyn deli

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue.
There is no word on arrests or suspects in this incident.
This is about a half-mile from another shooting, about an hour earlier. A man was shot at the C train stop at Pitkin and Shephard Avenues in East New York. Police say the shooter and the victim knew each other.
The man's condition is unknown, but police say he is expected to survive.
Police have not said if the incidents are related.
