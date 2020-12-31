String of vandalized Brooklyn synagogues being investigated as hate crime

The NYPD is trying to identify the man who scrawled graffiti at four synagogues last Saturday morning.
The vandal is accused of breaking into a synagogue in Midwood, damaging two cabinets and stealing $20.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed the state police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD in the investigation.
